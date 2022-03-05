Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SVVC opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

