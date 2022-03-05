Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.59 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.80.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,424 shares of company stock worth $2,126,054. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

