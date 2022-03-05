Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $40.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,854,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,041,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,129,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

