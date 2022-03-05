Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Price Target Cut to €36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($44.94) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Fluidra from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluidra has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

FLUIF opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

