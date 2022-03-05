Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

FLYW opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. Flywire has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

FLYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Flywire news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,002.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 1,143.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Flywire by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

