FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Shares Down 4.7%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.93. 7,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 16,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMQQ. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.
