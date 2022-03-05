Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

