Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $84.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.