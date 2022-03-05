Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of FWP opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

