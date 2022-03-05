Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Franklin Electric worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 117.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.