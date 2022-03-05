Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.47% of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Federal Tax-Free Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $28.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90.

