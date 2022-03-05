Fred Hite Sells 4,919 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $282,744.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.81. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

