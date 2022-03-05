Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

