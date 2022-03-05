Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Holdings Reduced by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT opened at $98.22 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.