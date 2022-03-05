FUJIFILM Holdings Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for FUJIFILM in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Shares of FUJIY opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63.

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

