Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ FULC traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 645,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,264. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

