Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.10 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.98). Approximately 60,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 84,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($1.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £250.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.95.
About Funding Circle (LON:FCH)
Further Reading
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.