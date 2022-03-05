Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.66.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 4,877,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,935. Funko has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $989.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Funko’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 in the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,056 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Funko by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.