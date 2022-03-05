FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Issued By B. Riley

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Casinos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNTY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

CNTY opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $345.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

