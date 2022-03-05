FY2022 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Decreased by Analyst

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.02.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.07 on Friday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

