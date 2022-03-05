FY2025 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Reduced by Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XENE. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

