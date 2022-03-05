Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.50

Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.50 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 30.80 ($0.41). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.40), with a volume of 16,834 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.72. The company has a market capitalization of £24.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.
About Galantas Gold (LON:GAL)
