GAP (NYSE:GPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.85-2.05 EPS.

GPS stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. GAP has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

