Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.900-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 699,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

