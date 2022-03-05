GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

GDI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.17.

GDI opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$43.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

