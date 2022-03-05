GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €50.00 by UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($56.18) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.81 ($48.10).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.23. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($54.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

