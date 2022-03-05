Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $621.71

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 621.71 ($8.34) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($5.23). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.43), with a volume of 20,219 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £84.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 621.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 771.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Andrew Paul Wass sold 1,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.79), for a total transaction of £12,045,000 ($16,161,277.34).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

