Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.0643

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0643 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $773,017.95 and approximately $49,644.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.33 or 0.06736019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,983.26 or 0.99832258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

