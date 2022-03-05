Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $24.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.44.

MIRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.