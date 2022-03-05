Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Terry Dagnon acquired 25,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $34,777.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 192,958 shares of company stock valued at $281,661 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.