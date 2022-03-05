Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of Iteris worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Iteris by 147.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Iteris by 1,182.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Iteris by 10.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $130.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.35. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,530. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.