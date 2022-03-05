Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 9,162 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of HF Foods Group worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 216,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HF Foods Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFFG opened at $5.97 on Friday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

HF Foods Group, Inc is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S.

