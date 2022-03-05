Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.60). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 293,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -50.31 and a beta of 1.47. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

