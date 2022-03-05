GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.54) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.83) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($23.35) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($22.24).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,488.60 ($19.97) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,609.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,210.80 ($16.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.38%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.60), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($735,139.00).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

