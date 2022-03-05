Glenn Kelman Sells 30,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00.

Redfin stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 15.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

