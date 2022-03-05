Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GLFGF opened at $8.60 on Friday. Global Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10.

Global Fashion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

