Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Announces Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE:GSL opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

