Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 18534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.