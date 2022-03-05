Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 730.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the third quarter worth about $411,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.141 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

