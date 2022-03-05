Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

BATS PFFD opened at $23.31 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

