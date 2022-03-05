Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Short Interest Up 100.3% in February

Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the January 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAQ. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,727,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Globis Acquisition by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 491,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 371,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Globis Acquisition by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 102,414 shares during the period. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globis Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $10.22. 18,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,995. Globis Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

