Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $15.04. Gogo shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 36,340 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Gogo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Gogo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gogo by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gogo by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

