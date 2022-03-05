Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $15.04. Gogo shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 36,340 shares trading hands.
The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.
The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.
About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
