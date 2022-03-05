Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) PT Lowered to C$1.20

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.15.
Shares of GSV opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.03. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
About Gold Standard Ventures (Get Rating)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.