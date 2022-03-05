Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) PT Lowered to C$1.20

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.15.

Shares of GSV opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.03. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 48,576,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after buying an additional 4,999,793 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 728.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

