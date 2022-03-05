Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,681 Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 415,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter.

SPYC stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

