Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of FRP worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 57.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $539.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.63. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

