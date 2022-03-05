Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Ibere Pharmaceuticals worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBER stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

