Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 78,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 565,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

VVNT stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

