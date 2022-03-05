Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRLT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

