Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

