Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $534,000 Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,792,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PWP opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

